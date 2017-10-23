Fiesta Flambeau Poster Chosen

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Fiesta San Antonio is still 6 months away, but the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association has already selected its poster.

It was a rather unique selection process Saturday night with four artists creating their work on the rooftop of Artpace as guests mingled and voted for their favorite entry.

The theme for next year’s Fiesta Flambeau Parade is “Three Centuries-One City,” and the voters decided that Leyhbert Milan Sharp’s creation best depicted that in his colorful work of art.

His piece puts the Alamo and a Texas flag in the center. It includes other San Antonio Missions, the River Walk, the Tower of the Americas.

Sharp also painted the Fiesta Flambeau Torch with 7 flames representing the 70- year-history of what’s touted as the largest illuminated parade in the country.