Fiesta hats and oompah music

It was a wet and chilly night, but that didn’t stop the oompah fun at the Fiesta Gartenfest. The crowd at Beethoven Halle und Garten on Pereida Street danced the night away to the sounds of Terry Cavanagh and the Alpine Express.

One of the numbers featured the alphorn, which you’ve probably seen in a Ricola commercial. If you missed opening night, you can enjoy the German-style Fiesta tonight and tomorrow night.

Highlighting today’s agenda is the Battle of Flowers Band Festival. More than 30 area bands will participate in the colorful event at 6:30 this evening at Alamo Stadium.

For the grand finale, more than 5,000 young musicians will take to the field to perform a medley of tunes as one giant band. The show will end with fireworks.

Other events on today’s Fiesta agenda include Navy Day at the Alamo at 11, Fiesta de San Fernando, Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square, and two final performances of Cornyation, the irreverant show which lampoons newsmakers and major news events of the year.