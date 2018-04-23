Fiesta spotlight shines on Texas Cavaliers River Parade
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 1:12 PM
Javier Fernandez

The Fiesta spotlight tonight will shine on King Antonio and the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta River Parade. More than 40 floats that really float will start rolling down the river at 7 tonight.

This year’s theme is Magnificent Missions, and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be the Grand Marshal.

“It’s a special night that shows the pageantry and the diversity of San Antonio,” said King Antonio Richard Sparr.

Money raised from paid seating for the parade will benefit local non-profit organizations. Sparr says more than $1 million will be donated to children’s charities in the San Antonio area this year.

“We’re going to make a difference in children’s lives who need us,” said Sparr.

RELATED CONTENT

San Antonio Unemployment Rate Climbs NIOSA hangs rain rock for Fiesta celebration Woman claims shooting was in self-defense Texas AP Broadcasters radio, TV awards presented in Austin Two women accused of conning elderly woman in Bexar Co. store Driver in deadly immigrant smuggling case gets life sentence
Comments