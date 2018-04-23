Fiesta spotlight shines on Texas Cavaliers River Parade

The Fiesta spotlight tonight will shine on King Antonio and the Texas Cavaliers Fiesta River Parade. More than 40 floats that really float will start rolling down the river at 7 tonight.

This year’s theme is Magnificent Missions, and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be the Grand Marshal.

“It’s a special night that shows the pageantry and the diversity of San Antonio,” said King Antonio Richard Sparr.

Money raised from paid seating for the parade will benefit local non-profit organizations. Sparr says more than $1 million will be donated to children’s charities in the San Antonio area this year.

“We’re going to make a difference in children’s lives who need us,” said Sparr.