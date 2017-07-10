The “Fight for 15” Hurts The Folks It Promises To Help

You can’t fight the law—in this case, the law of supply and demand.

Whether you look at new studies, or real-life experiences in places like Seattle and Los Angeles, decreeing a $15 minimum wage is costing workers.

The high gospel of modern progressives says only the greed of business-owners stands in the way of the “fight for $15”. But labor is just one more thing we will buy less of, as its price goes up.

“Fight for $15” is a—pardon the pun—cheap pander from people who know better, or should know better.

For a more-informed discussion of jobs, pay and how it works in San Antonio, I’d invite you to hear, and maybe share, this conversation from our Friday July 7th radio show, featuring San Antonio restauranteur Louis Barrios, and a number of callers: