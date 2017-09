By KTSA News Staff

An apparent fight between a father and a son turns deadly on the northwest side.

Details are still sketchy, but police were called to a home on Marilyn Kay–near Callaghan Road Tuesday Night to investigate a family violence call.

That’s where the younger man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was rushed to University Hospital where he died a short time later.

The investigation in to what happened continues, at this time, no charges have been filed.