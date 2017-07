By Elizabeth Ruiz

A family violence case and a suspicious fire are under investigation in the city’s southeast side.

Police got a call about a fight at a home on Pleasant Lake near Lake Tahoe Street early Monday Morning.

When they got there….they found 44-year old Vicki Jefferson hiding in the backyard with swelling on her forehead and scratches on her neck.

A bedroom closet was on fire …and 35-year-old Tierica Bailey was arrested and charged with assault.