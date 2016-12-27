Fights Shut Down Fort Worth Mall

A Fort Worth shopping center is expected to reopen this morning after a lockdown Monday night.
Officials shut down Hulen Mall after several fights were reported.
Videos on Tiwtter capture some of the mayhem. More than 100 middle school and high school students were involved in one fight near the food court.
The incident in Fort Worth is one of several shopping center fights reported across the country Monday.
Fights lead to shooting in Hulen Mall! Smh pic.twitter.com/dxojlwXsm2
— Kevin Medley Music (@KevinMedley) December 27, 2016