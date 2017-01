If you’re thinking about going to a spurs home game this season, better do it quick.

The final 16 home games of the season are coming up and starting this morning, tickets to those games are going on sale.

After the Rodeo road trip” the Silver and Black return to a tough home schedule with games against the Clippers, Rockets, Warriors and the NBA Champion Cavaliers.

If you can’t make it to the AT&T Center box office to get tickets log on to spurs.com or attcenter.com