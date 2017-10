By KTSA News Staff

Two oilfield workers have been flown to a hospital in San Antonio after an explosion and fire in Northern La Salle County Tuesday morning.

Emergency workers found a number of storage tanks fully engulfed in flames after they were called to the Carrizo Oil & Gas facility south of Dilley. The remaining fire was surrounded and quickly contained.

While witnesses said the explosion shook the ground for miles around, no evacuations were ordered as a result of the blast and fire.