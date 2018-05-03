Fire department urges caution as heavy rain approaches

With heavy rain in the forecast, the San Antonio Fire Department is once again sending out the warning…turn around, don’t drown.

The department’s Woody Woodward tells us that even though they put that slogan out every time a major rain event is being predicted, people are still putting their lives at risk, and driving through areas that are flooded.

And it’s not just your own life you’re putting in danger, the lives at first responders are on the line as well.

Woodward says “Dealing with a number of high water rescues involves several members of the police and fire departments. When that happens, they’re not able to answer other calls that are just as important.”

More deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.

Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

Woodward says water can be deceiving.

“Just 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, while 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.”

And if that’s not enough to keep you from driving around a barricade when there is water on the road, keep this in mind.

Each violation carries a maximum penalty of $2,000 and 180 days in jail and if a rescue is required, everyone in the vehicle may be charged a fee of $640.00.