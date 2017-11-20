Fire Destroys West Side Home

by Elizabeth Ruiz

A sad start to the Thanksgiving week for a West Side family who watched as their home went up in flames.

Fire swept through the 2-story home on Riverdale Drive around 5 this morning.

“We did have a partial collapse of the second story,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

However, no serious injuries.

“All the occupants got out and we checked them for smoke inhalation, but we didn’t have any transports to any hospitals,” said Woodward.

Damage is estimated at $135,000.