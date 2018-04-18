Fire guts San Antonio building, damages 2 vehicles

Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that gutted a Northwest Side business and damaged a couple of vehicles.

The building on Bandera Road at Mainland was in full bloom when the first firefighters arrived around 6:40 this morning.

Because of its proximity to other businesses, including an office building and a restaurant, they called for a second alarm. Nearly 2 dozen units were called, but Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department says crews quickly got the fire under control and canceled the second alarm.

Woodward says the building was a total loss, but crews kept the fire from spreading to other nearby structures.