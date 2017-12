Firefighters were called to a Northeast ISD bus terminal early this morning.

When they arrived at the building on 281 North they cut the power off then proceeded to put out the flames. We’re told the fire started in one of the offices in the building an didn’t didn’t do much damage.

The good news is the fire isn’t going to impact pick up times for NEISD students as none of the busses were stored inside the building.

Total damage to the building is estimated at $5,000.