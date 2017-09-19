Fire Prompts Evacuation of Dollar General Store

A smoky fire brought bargain hunting to a screeching halt at a  Dollar General Store in the near Northwest Side Tuesday morning.

Customers and employees evacuated the place when a small fire broke out around 9:30 A.M. at the store on Donaldson Avenue near Manor Drive.

“We found what we considered a small smoldering fire inside the Dollar General in what is being classified as a storage room or a storage area,” said Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department.

There was more smoke than fire.

“There were no injuries, just a lot of smoke coming out of the Dollar General and around the parking lot of the shopping center,” Woodward told KTSA News.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.

 

 

