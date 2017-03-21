Fire Union Endorses Medina in Mayor’s Race

The San Antonio Professional Firefighter’s Association has thrown their support behind one of the candidates for Mayor.

Association President Christopher Steele tells us they did a lot of research into which candidate would be the most effective in helping cut back on emergency response times.

At a rally on the City Hall Steps Tuesday, Steele announced their choice for Manuel Medina.

Steele tells us the other candidates, Mayor Ivy Taylor and City Councilman Ron Nirenberg are responsible for the insufficient number of ambulances for a city as large as San Antonio due to numerous budget cuts. He says they feel Medina will make the safety of the city’s residents a top priority.

Medina says he is honored by the endorsement.