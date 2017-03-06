Fire Union Plans to Have Voice in Mayor’s Race

It didn’t work out too well for them last time around but the San Antonio Firefighter’s Association will get involved in the race for Mayor.

Association President Christopher Steele says the decision on who will lead the city is an important one and public safety workers should have their voices heard.

Steele says even though there’s a lot of frustration over not being able to work out a new contract with Mayor Taylor and City Manager Sculley, the city’s firefighters always show up with a positive attitude and they will always respond to those 9-1-1 calls.

Councilman Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Medina are the biggest names challenging Taylor in the Race for Mayor.

We asked Steele if the Union was ready to endorse a candidate. He tells us they are doing the interviews they need to do and once that process it through, they will make an announcement. He predicts it will be within the next 30 days.