Firefighters Called To Downtown Hotel

If you were downtown this morning you probably heard a lot of commotion in the area of the Grand Hyatt Hotel. It started with some construction workers who were doing some welding in third floor stairwell of the East Market Street building.

Some of the sparks get into the stairwell’s vents and that created some flames that stretched up to the 5th floor.

Firefighters arrived at around 9 and it didn’t take them long to put the fire out.

While the fire didn’t cause a lot of damage the hotels sprinkler system came on which means some serious clean up is needed. Nobody was evacuated and there were no injuries.