Firetruck Donated To Port A Department

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

A long distance donation, delivered in person.

Some Virginia firefighters drove a pumper trucker about 1,600 miles to donate the rig to a Port Aransas which was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Members of the Philomont Volunteer Fire Department presented the $40,000 truck to the Port Aransas Volunteer Fire Department.

Philomont Fire Chief Richard Pearsall says his department is getting a new firetruck so officials decided to donate the 2001 model to Port Aransas.

Most of the firefighting equipment in Port Aransas was damaged or destroyed by Harvey, which made landfall nearby on Aug. 25.

Philomont is a community of about 9,500, located 50 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.