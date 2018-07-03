Fireworks will punctuate the city-wide Independence Day celebration

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – About 30,000 people are expected to converge at Woodlawn Lake Park Wednesday for a three-prong city-wide Independence Day Celebration.

“Happy Birthday, USA. We also are celebrating San Antonio’s 300th birthday and it’s the 100th anniversary of Woodlawn Lake Park,” said Mary Jane Verette, President and CEO of San Antonio Parks Foundation.

It’s a full day of entertainment, games and food beginning at 8 a.m. with a Zumba workout, followed by a Firecracker Family-Fit walk/run. The opening ceremonies will start around 10.

“The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra is going to be playing for the opening ceremonies, so that will be fun to have an orchestra playing patriotic music,” said Verette.

There will be giveaways throughout the day.

“H-E-B is working with Big Daddy’s snow cones, and they’ll be giving away red-white-and-blue raspas from 4 pm to 7 pm ,” said Verette.

The 4th of July celebration also will include carnival-style rides, games, face-painters, and plenty of entertainment including Bidi Bidi Banda, a Selena tribute act. The U.S. Air Force Band of the West Velocity Ensemble will take the stage before the fireworks at 9 pm .

You’ll be able to enjoy fireworks from just about any part of the city. SeaWorld, Fiesta Texas, San Antonio Country Club, Leon Valley, La Vernia, Helotes, Schertz and several other neighboring communities will have pyrotechnic shows Wednesday night.