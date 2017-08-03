First Enlisted Female Pilot Graduates

The first Air Force enlisted female pilot is graduating from Undergraduate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training in San Antonio Friday.

Tech Sgt. Courtney Farley said it’s been a long journey.

“I started right out of high school, I was in basic and really since then (I’ve) just taken every opportunity that has been presented to me,” Farley said.

The pilot said she was nervous before the first time she was in a cockpit.

“After I had my first flight, I loved it. It was peaceful. Way better than driving, I’ll tell you that much,” Farley said.

The tech sergeant plans to be the best pilot she can be to help complete missions. She will continue training to qualify on the RQ-4 Global Hawk at Beale Air Force Base in Air Combat Command.

The graduation ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. in the Danielson Room of building 743 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.