First-Ever Museum Month San Antonio in October

By Bill O’Neil

The first ever Museum Month San Antonio is set to get underway Sunday.

“We have eleven institutions participating–we come together to celebrate the visual arts in San Antonio” said Cary Mariott with the San Antonio Museum of Art, who told KTSA News there are some specific benefits you might want to take advantage of.

“If you are a member–or you become a member of a museum–you can visit all of the museums for free during the month of October” Marriott said.

While a first for the Alamo City, it is modeled on celebrations seen in other cities around the United States.

“Including New Orleans, San Diego and Seattle. We just thought it was a great shout out for the city to realize that we are really quite unique in South Texas and that we have these wonderful museums” Marriott said.

Organizers are hoping the celebration will become a regular, yearly thing in San Antonio.

“This is our first time doing this–next year, we’ll be doing it again for the Tricentennial year” Marriott said.

