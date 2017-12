by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/6/17

The Coastal Bend is getting a visit today from First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence.

They’ll arrive in Corpus Christi this morning to meet with first responders who are part of Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence also will head to Rockport to meet with a family who was affected by the storm. They’ll also stop by a food bank and elementary school.