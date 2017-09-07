First Responders File Suit Over Toxic Fumes During Harvey

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Bill O’Neil

A number of first responders in the Houston area have filed a lawsuit against a chemical company in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The seven were injured by the release of toxic chemicals at the Arkema plant in Crosby on August 31st.

The release was the result of a series of blasts after chemicals at the facility began to heat up and ignite.

Lawyers for the group said no one from the company alerted the first responders, who were manning the perimeter of a nearby evacuation area. The seven said they fell ill one by one, falling on to the road.