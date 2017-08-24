Five Guns in Five Days at S.A. International

By Don Morgan

The TSA has been keeping busy at San Antonio International Airport.

The agency’s Carrie Harmon tells us that in five days, TSA Agents have found five firearms, some of them loaded, tucked away in the luggage of travelers.

The most recent firearm was discovered Tuesday.

So we asked Harmon what typically happens when someone has a gun packed in their carry on bag.

She tells us the gun is confiscated and Police are contacted. Local Law Enforcement will decide whether or not to press charges. In some cases, passengers are allowed to continue on their journey but often they have to rebook.

Harmon says you cannot bring a firearm to a security checkpoint but you can bring your weapon on your trip. You have to alert the airline you’re traveling with in advance and you have to declare it at the ticket counter. The gun must also be packed in a locked, hard sided container.

Each airline has it’s own policy regarding the firearms so it’s best to check with them to learn what the are.

Fines for trying to get a firearm through a checkpoint can be up to $11,000.