Five-year-old girl who was attacked by bear is released from hospital
By ABC News
|
May 19, 2018 @ 7:33 PM

moodboard/Thinkstock(GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.) — The 5-year-old girl who was attacked and dragged by a bear in Colorado on Mother’s Day is in “good health and good spirits” after getting released from the hospital, according to a statement from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Kimberly Cyr wandered out of her home in East Orchard Mesa at around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a noise that she thought was a dog, according to her mother. The noise turned out to have come from a bear, which then attacked her. When Kimberly’s mother heard her screaming, she ran out of the house and scared the bear away.

A statement posted to Facebook on Friday from the hospital reads that Kimberly’s “injuries have healed sufficiently for the approval of her discharge from the hospital. She continues the process of healing in the care of her family and medical caregivers.”

Three days after the attack, officers killed the bear that attacked the girl, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

