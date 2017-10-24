Flake Won’t Seek Re-Election to the Senate

By Pilar Arias

U.S. Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election.

University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus talked with 550 KTSA about the press conference Flake held on the Senate floor.

“The wrath of Donald Trump is something that nobody wants to take on, especially a senator who is running for re-election and who is concerned what their electorate will look like,” he said.

Once his term is up next year, Flake will have spent 17 years in Congress.