Severe Weather Threat Diminishes

Looks like San Antonio may dodge the bullet, as far as severe weather and flash flooding are concerned.

The area remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flash Flood Watch until 7 this morning, but things didn’t materialize as expected overnight.

The National Weather Service says the frontal boundary stalled out north of San Antonio.

“It’s currently north of Austin,” said NWS meteorologist Brett Williams.

“It’s between Waco and Georgetown,” Williams said.

That was the situation around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“It didn’t progress like we thought it would, so we didn’t really have a good widespread event that was going to be the focus for our thunderstorm development,” said Williams.

Areas north and northwest of San Antonio did get some heavy rain overnight and early this morning.

“Portions of Llano County received up to 4 and 5 inches of rain and they’re having some flooding issues,” said Williams.