Flood watches issued in 9 states as Plains also braces for storms

Flood watches have been issued today in nine eastern states from Georgia to New Jersey.

Parts of western Pennsylvania Wednesday saw more than 2 inches of rain, which produced flash floods, shutting down numerous roads.

Moisture working its way north from the Gulf of Mexico may produce more flooding over the next several days.

The stationary front responsible for much of the heavy rain is sitting across the mid-Atlantic as well as bringing more rainfall to the Ohio Valley area.

The eastern United States also is bracing for more rain.

With low pressure from the Gulf lifting north, the stationary front is expected to become a warm front also lifting north, dumping more rain on the already-saturated Northeast region.

Rainfall totals will range from 2 inches to 4 inches, with more expected in the mid-Atlantic.

Several areas of the Plains also may see severe weather today and over the next few days. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are the biggest potential threats, stretching from Texas to the Dakotas.

More severe weather is expected in the Plains Friday, with large cities — including Wichita, Kansas, and Denver — potentially in the path of large storms.

High winds and hail, similar to Friday, likely will remain a threat, pushing east into the Midwest over the weekend.

