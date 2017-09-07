Florida Bracing for Irma

In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, at 11;15 a.m. EDT, shows the eye Hurricane Irma just north of the island of Hispaniola. The fearsome Category 5 storm cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida. (NOAA-NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

As an extremely dangerous hurricane spins towards Florida, we reached out to the Morning Show Host at WFTL, an Alpha Media Station in West Palm Beach where Irma preparations are underway.

Bill Adams was doing what most Floridians are doing, shuttering their homes and getting ready to evacuate when he talked to us about the severity of Hurricane Irma.

Adams noted that the state has done an amazing job of getting the word out to people about how dangerous this storm is.

That helped make it easier for the areas under mandatory evacuation orders to get out of the path of the deadly storm.

Florida is no stranger to hurricanes of this magnitude and Adams says residents and visitors are taking the warnings very seriously.

As far as any issues with people panicking and making the evacuations even more difficult, Adams reports that hasn’t been the case and local law enforcement are crediting residents with leaving as orderly as they can.

Irma is expected to make landfall in Florida early Saturday morning as a strong category 5 storm with winds in excess of 185 miles per hour.