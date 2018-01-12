Flu Shuts Down Local School

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Snow days are fun.  Flu days aren’t.  Students at a private school in the city’s North Side have the day off because of the virus.

San Antonio Christian School on Redland Road is closed today for a “flu day,” in addition to the Martin Luther King Holiday Monday.

A Facebook post says that will give workers a chance to “super clean” each classroom before students return Tuesday.

All scheduled events, games and school activities today through Monday are canceled.

Get well soon, kids.

