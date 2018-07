SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tubing on the Comal River has been suspended.

The City of New Braunfels says a railroad work crew working on a bridge over the river ruptured a hydraulic line this afternoon, spilling about 30 gallons. A small percentage of that got into the river.

The city says the river has been temporarily closed so crews can clean the spill up.

The situation will be assessed in the morning with the hope of reopening the river tomorrow.