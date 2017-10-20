Flyers With Racist Language Posted At TSU

A disturbing discovery by Texas State University police. they found flyers promoting white supremacy on the exterior of university buildings.

University President Denise Trauth says the flyers had been placed on buildings late yesterday and early today it’s not the first time similar leaflets had been posted or distributed on the San Marcos campus.

Last November, flyers were found on the campus urging the formation of a “tar and feather vigilante squads” to “arrest and torture” campus diversity advocates.

Trauth did not describe the specific content of the flyers but condemned them as against the spirit of diversity valued at the university.

This has been an issue at other campuses across the nation as roughly 150 universities in more than 30 states have documented similar incidents in the last year.