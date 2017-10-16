Focus on School Bus Safety This Week

By Don Morgan

It’s been a problem for a long time and it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Drivers are still not stopping for the flashing red lights on school busses.

This is National School Bus Safety Week and the Texas Department of Public Safety is stepping up efforts to keep kids safe as they get on and off the school bus.

Sergeant Deon Cockrell talked to us about the dangers children face when they are going to school or coming home.

“Drivers have more distractions than ever, We’re seeing motorists not paying attention to the road and driving past school busses as children are entering or exiting the bus.”

Cockrell tells us Troopers are going to be increasing their patrols in areas near bus stops in an effort to keep your child safe.

“School bus safety is a year round issue and drivers need to be aware of where busses stop along their daily commute.”

He also reminds parents that children need to be aware that not every driver is going to stop for the school bus so talk to them about the dangers of not looking both ways before they cross the street.

In the last year more than 1,000 citations and nearly 600 warning were issued for passing a stopped school bus. Fines can be in excess of $1,000.