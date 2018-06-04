For Our Own Good, We’d Better Think “Outside the Box”

The 2008 Pixar movie “Wall-E” spun off a question: Are all the humans on the film’s “Axiom” space station in hoverchairs because they no longer CAN walk, or because they no longer HAVE TO?

Answer: It’s both.

The news this week that “HelloFresh” will sell meal kits in grocery stores made me wonder about the same question.

“HelloFresh”, like “Blue Apron” and others, is a meal in a box: all the ingredients, including spices and garnishes, prepared and pre-measured, so all you have to do is cook them according to the instructions.

People tell me it’s a boon for busy professionals who crave the taste and feel of homecooking, but don’t have time to make a list, shop and prep.

O.K., if you’re getting shipments, then you never have to go to the store, right? Saves some time, no packed parking lots and wobbly-wheeled wagons.

You subscribe, they ship. That was the appeal.

Now, though, they also sell the HelloFresh meal boxes at the store. So, some people will now go to the store, walk past all those ingredients,and pay for a box that already contains…all those ingredients.

You know…while you’re there, you might as well just buy them yourself and save the money. Say it with me: you don’t need the box.

Doing your own slicing and dicing, making a list, and keeping a pantry are not hard things. I’ve screwed up a lot of things in life, but even I managed to stay on top of those tasks. Now, I’m trying to imagine people who never learn how to do for themselves, because they had the box.

When the chips were down on “Axiom”, the humans of “Wall-E” discovered that they had lost a lot more than their walking skills by relying on those motorized chairs.

Just saying.