Ford Holiday River Parade Plans Unveiled

Details about the 37th annual Ford Holiday River Parade were released Thursday.

This year’s theme is Christmas at the movies. The parade will be held on Friday, Nov. 24 and include 28 floats. Former Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd will serve as the grand marshal.

“(It’s) such an amazing tradition for San Antonio and makes everybody so happy,” Ladd said about the parade. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Ladd has been living in San Antonio for four years now but said she has never attended the Holiday River Parade, which always takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

“They can expect a beautiful parade, a two-hour long parade. They can expect all the lights to go on in the trees and just fun family tradition,” the San Antonio River Walk Association Executive Director Maggie Thompson said.

Last year’s parade sold out, so people are encouraged to get their tickets early. They are already on sale here.