Ford Marks 100 Years in the Truck Business

By Bill O’Neil

100 years–and counting.

Ford is looking back at a century in the business of selling trucks.

“We found that a lot of people were purchasing our automobiles–and then taking them and converting them in to trucks” Ford Historian Bob Kreipke told KTSA News.

Kreipke said that led Ford to start selling its own model “TT” in 1917.

At a then-sticker price of $600, Kreipke said the trucks weren’t cheap for their time.

“But, it was also more inexpensive than most of the other competitors that were out there. Those were $1000” Kreipke said, adding Henry Ford’s foray in to trucks was almost natural.

“His first ventures prior to the Ford Motor Company, he worked at the Detroit Automobile Company–and their first product was a truck believe it or not” Kreipke said.

And the rest–as they say–is history.

“They (trucks) buzz around in subdivisions… they’re construction. You name it, and they’re utilized for that” Kreipke said.