Ford Motors will halt production of most of their 4-door sedans (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:58 PM Ford Motors announces the Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion and the regular Focus will disappear in the U.S. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with John Davis of TV’s Motor Week. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Fordford motorsjack riccardiJohn Davismotor week RELATED CONTENT Could San Antonio be a potential host for the 2020 GOP convention? (Audio) Here’s To The Ones Who Broke The Mold Democrats themselves are sick of hearing about Russia (Audio) Chief William McManus is unfairly picked on for a nationwide problem (Audio) Did Trump’s travel ban really need to go to the SCOTUS? (Audio) Author RICK ROSS discusses a self-help group that is actually a sex cult (Audio)