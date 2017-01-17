Ford Reveals Major Changes to the Mustang

Have you driven a Ford Mustang lately?

If not, you may want to… then compare what you find with what Ford will roll out later this year in its 2018 Mustang.

“We’ve really lowered the hood to give it a sleeker design” Mustang Marketing Manager Mark Schaller told KTSA News, describing what will be a more athletic looking car.

But the changes don’t end there. You’ll also find a new, ten-speed automatic transmission in the 2018 Mustang.

“That’s all new to the Mustang. It’s a fantastic piece of hardware for us. It’s going to give us that combination of fuel efficiency improvements as well as performance ” Schaller said.

Another addition… some new technology that will allow the car to remember many of your preferences behind the wheel.

“If you set your specifications which way you like it, you can save it in to the car… that way, the next time you get in, all you’ve got to do is switch it over to your mode–and the car remembers” Schaller said, describing the “MyMode” feature.

The new, updated Mustang will be seen on dealer lots later this year.

“The team wants to make this the best car we’ve ever made–so, year after year, we’re always looking for ways to improve” Schaller said.