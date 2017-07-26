Ford River Race Deadline Extended

By Pilar Arias

The 49th annual Ford River Race is Aug. 5 and people wishing to participate have longer than usual to sign up.

“We’re getting a nice interest level and a lot of people going, ‘Oh, I’m checking on my partners and I can’t get everything together. Can you hold off closing it?’ So we decided that we really could hold off, so we did,” director of marketing Paula Schechter said.

Participants must pre-register by July 31. They can do so by clicking here.

The race is open to the public with new lower prices and a special category for boy and girl scouts. Over 100 teams compete annually, according to a news release.

This year the awards ceremony, music, water safety demo and free race day swag will all be outdoors at the Shops at Rivercenter.