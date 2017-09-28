Ford Unveils New ‘Luxury’ Truck

By Bill O’Neil

A combination of a heavy duty truck and the top end in luxury.

Ford is taking the wraps off of its new F-Series Super Duty Limited.

“I think we’ve been pleasantly surprised since the all-new Super Duty launched last year that there continues to be an appetite for luxury, for capability and for technology” Ford’s Brian Rathsburg told KTSA News.

At a high-end sticker price of about $87-thousand–which could easily top $100-thousand– Rathsburg said Ford has a specific customer in mind.

“That successful rancher, that successful contractor or small business owner that’s looking for the best of everything” Rathsburg said, adding “They want the luxury, they want the technology–but they also need the capability. Even this Limited… the F-450 version can tow north of 30-thousand pounds.”

The new offering should be available soon.

“It will be an early 2018 model–and dealers can start placing orders here shortly” Rathsburg said.