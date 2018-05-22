Former “American Idol” contestants come together for “Where Are We Now” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
By ABC News
|
May 22, 2018 @ 5:33 PM

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — If you ever wondered what happened to William Hung, Sanjaya Malakar and a number of other onetime American Idol contestants, Jimmy Kimmel wondered the same thing.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night — in celebration of the season finale of American Idol earlier in the evening — the late-night talk show host rented out a studio for several noteworthy former Idolcontestants to record a “We Are the World”-type song called “Where Are We Now.”

In the song, Hung informed us that, “I speak to corporations inspirationally / And, ladies, now I’m single, so Snapchat me.” Meanwhile, Sanjaya revealed, “I work at a bar mixing signature cocktails / I also do construction on the side.”

Also appearing was Kevin “Chicken Little” Covais, who sang, “I’m Chicken Little, I had a part in Transformers 4 / I’m also a notary public right here in L.A.”

Among others, the song also featured former Idol champions Ruben Studdard and Taylor Hicks, who wondered what they were doing there among a number of American Idol rejects.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

And the new “American Idol” is… Maddie Poppe Celebrities sign letter imploring Indonesian president to stop dog meat trade “13 Reasons Why” event canceled in wake of Santa Fe school shooting “The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison on whether the royal wedding will be a Cinderella story or a royal bust Pope Francis movie opens this weekend MTV’s “Catfish” pauses production after host Nev Schulman is accused of sexual harassment
Comments