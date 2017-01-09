Former Archbishop Flores Dead at 87

Former San Antonio Archbishop Patricio Flores died Monday at the age of 87.

Flores, whose health had been declining in recent years, was the fourth San Antonio Archbishop–and the first Mexican-American to hold a position in the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in the United States.

He came to San Antonio in 1979, after serving as Prelate of the Diocese of El Paso for a little more than a year.

Flores may be best remembered for an episode in which he was taken hostage for several hours inside of his office in 2000. A native El Salvadoran took the Archbishop hostage, fearing he might be deported following his arrest for driving with a suspended license.

He would continue in his role as Archbishop until late 2004.

We’re told Flores died after battling pneumonia and congestive heart failure. Funeral arrangements are incomplete–but we’re told services will be held at San Fernando Cathedral.