Former Assistant Surgeon General on Obamacare Replacement

Take your time and do it right.

The advice of Former US Assistant Surgeon General Susan Blumenthal to lawmakers in Washington who are debating ways to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

She tells us that Obamacare did provide a way for millions of Americans to get health insurance coverage but it also created some problems. She says not enough young people enrolled and that’s causing premiums to go up for those who did. Then there’s the issue of some companies that are dropping out of the plan.

She says while Obamacare needs some improvements, lawmakers shouldn’t repeal or replace it in a hurry. She says they need to take their time, keep the framework of Obamacare and create a better plan.

Dr. Blumenthal was in town to address the San Antonio Medical Foundation’s Annual Educational Luncheon on Wednesday.