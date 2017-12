A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy is accused of assaulting his girlfriend — who is a Hollywood Park cop.

KSAT reports Jesse Massey had recently resigned from the sheriff’s office.

Court documents allege Massey pushed the female officer onto a bed and choked her last Friday.

Massey then disassembled her service weapon, police radio, Taser and cell phone.

He’s facing a felony assault charge and is out on bond.