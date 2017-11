More information is coming out about the death of ex-NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn.

Irving police say Glenn slammed his car into a concrete barrier after exiting his lane late last night. He died at the hospital this morning.

A woman was with Glenn at the time of the crash. she’s hospitalized with minor injuries.

Glenn played eleven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Packers, and Cowboys after playing for Ohio State in college.

He retired in 2008 due to a knee issue.