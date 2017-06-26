Former Crystal City Mayor, City Mgr Convicted in Corruption Case

By Bill O’Neil

Two former top officials in Crystal City face the prospect of decades in jail after being convicted in federal court in Del Rio on a number of corruption charges.

“By this verdict, a jury of their peers has held these defendants accountable for their inexcusable abuse of the public trust” U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin said following the convictions of former Crystal City Mayor Ricardo Lopez and former City Manager William Jonas.

Both were found guilty of a series of bribery and wire fraud charges. Prosecutors said they were part of a larger scheme in which city officials enriched themselves through bribes from those looking to do business with Crystal City.

“Corruption of the kind uncovered in this case corrodes confidence in government and undermines our belief that public officials work for our benefit, and not for their personal enrichment” Durbin said.

Four others, including a former Crystal City Mayor Pro-Tem, two City Council Members, and a businessman have already entered in to plea agreements with prosecutors.

“We are grateful for the jury’s hard work and good judgement–which may restore respect for the work of honest public servants” Durbin said.