Former Dallas Area Officer Indicted in Teen’s Death

By Bill O’Neil

A former Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a black teen leaving a party back in April.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the indictment of former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the death of 15-year old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was fired in May after the department looked over body camera footage of what happened. That video showed Oliver shooting in to a moving vehicle traveling away from him.

Oliver was also indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official.

He had been charged with murder by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office back in May and had posted bond.