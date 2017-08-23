Former Deputy Arrested for Assaulting Prisoner

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

A former Bexar County Detention Officer finds himself on the wrong side of the prison bars.

30-year old Garrett Flores was arrested Tuesday Night–a couple of months after he was fired after a review of an altercation with a prisoner earlier this year.

A supervisor was reviewing video of the incident as is part of our protocol–and it was quickly determined that video completely contradicted the deputy’s accounts of what had occurred” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Flores was a probationary deputy at the time of the incident. He was quickly removed from contact with prisoners and placed on administrative duty until he was fired.

The former deputy faces five counts of official oppression.

“We’re sending a clear message that misconduct will not be tolerated” Salazar said, adding “That initial assault never occurred. In fact, the officer assaulted the inmate with very little provocation, no physical contact and no justification to use force on that inmate.”

The Sheriff also said there doesn’t appear to be any history of bad blood between Flores and the prisoner.

“Just an inmate being a bit obstinate–but did not justify that officer’s use of force to the extent that it was used” Salazar said.