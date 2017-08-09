Former Governor Mark White Remembered

By Bill O’Neil

Former Texas Governor Mark White will be laid to rest Thursday after laying in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Austin.

Mourners gathered at Houston’s Second Baptist Church Wednesday to remember White, and pay tribute to his life and accomplishments.

“Like Daddy, Mark never lost faith in public life… even though their decisions to do right cost them both dearly” said Luci Baines Johnson, who sees a lot of similarities between White’s political career and that of her father: former President Lyndon Johnson.

White’s push for a “No pass, no play” law governing high school athletes in Texas drew much criticism and created lots of debate across Texas during the 1980’s.

“Anybody who understands Texas, and the football culture of our state, knows that saying to a coach or school boosters I expect the boy to read our else he doesn’t play takes courage” said former President George W. Bush, himself a former Texas Governor.

“May Mark’s example keep us all answering the call to do right” Johnson said.

Mr. Bush said White was a good fit for the office.

“A Governor must set priorities, lay out clear goals and make tough decisions to achieve results. This Mark White did” Bush said, adding “He could rumble witht he best… and then extend the hand of friendship.”