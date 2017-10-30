Former Nursing Home Goes Up In Flames

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that caused a partial roof collapse at a former nursing home in the city’s North East Side.

Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department says flames were shooting through the roof of the building when the first crew arrived shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

“Given the fact that this is an abandoned building and the fire was already coming through the roof of the structure, we did not enter the building,” said Woodward.

They used ladder trucks to douse the flames.

“It took us awhile to get this under control because some of the roof collapsed,” he said.

Arson investigators are looking into the suspicious fire in the facility that had been boarded up.

“We’re wondering if someone broke into the building and started a fire to stay warm,” he said.